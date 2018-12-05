SEER Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00 (SEER)

SEER (CURRENCY:SEER) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 4th. SEER has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $19,843.00 worth of SEER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SEER has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. One SEER token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, LBank, QBTC and OTCBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008994 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.35 or 0.02253628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00153886 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00187301 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $417.85 or 0.10780716 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About SEER

SEER’s total supply is 4,100,000,000 tokens. The official website for SEER is seer.best. SEER’s official Twitter account is @info_SEER.

Buying and Selling SEER

SEER can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, OTCBTC, QBTC, CoinEx and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SEER using one of the exchanges listed above.

