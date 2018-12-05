SEI Investments (SEIC) Position Reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 142,997 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.19% of SEI Investments worth $17,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 212,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $11,376,062.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,144,708 shares in the company, valued at $541,828,854.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $942,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,338.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 506,226 shares of company stock valued at $27,055,545 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments stock opened at $51.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $78.35.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $408.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.35 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

