SendGrid Inc (SEND) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect SendGrid Inc (NYSE:SEND) to announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SendGrid’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. SendGrid reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that SendGrid will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SendGrid.

SendGrid (NYSE:SEND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.04 million. SendGrid had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.03%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SendGrid from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SendGrid from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SendGrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, First Analysis assumed coverage on SendGrid in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SendGrid has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE SEND opened at $43.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 8.17. SendGrid has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $47.72.

In other news, CFO Yancey L. Spruill sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $2,070,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sameer Dholakia sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $593,976.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,780 shares of company stock worth $6,821,669 in the last ninety days. 30.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEND. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of SendGrid in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in SendGrid by 224.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in SendGrid during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SendGrid during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in SendGrid during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SendGrid, Inc operates as a digital communication platform in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based platform provides various tools to the businesses, including developers and marketers to reach their customers using an email. The company offers services, such as email application programming interface (API), which allow developers to use its API in their preferred development framework and to use its platform to add email functionality to their applications; marketing campaigns that allow marketers to upload and manage customer contact lists, create and test email templates, and execute and analyze email campaigns to engage customers; and expert services to help businesses optimize their email delivery.

