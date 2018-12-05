SendGrid (SEND) Stock Price Down 5.9%

SendGrid Inc (NYSE:SEND) shares fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.11 and last traded at $43.27. 819,467 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 711,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SendGrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. First Analysis assumed coverage on SendGrid in a report on Monday, September 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SendGrid from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on SendGrid from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 8.17.

SendGrid (NYSE:SEND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.04 million. SendGrid had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that SendGrid Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SendGrid news, CFO Yancey L. Spruill sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $2,070,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen M. Sloan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $620,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,780 shares of company stock worth $6,821,669. 30.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SendGrid by 207.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,265,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,569,000 after acquiring an additional 854,472 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SendGrid by 65.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 22,030 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in SendGrid by 172.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 957,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,386,000 after purchasing an additional 606,050 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in SendGrid in the second quarter valued at $15,842,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in SendGrid in the third quarter valued at $570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

About SendGrid (NYSE:SEND)

SendGrid, Inc operates as a digital communication platform in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based platform provides various tools to the businesses, including developers and marketers to reach their customers using an email. The company offers services, such as email application programming interface (API), which allow developers to use its API in their preferred development framework and to use its platform to add email functionality to their applications; marketing campaigns that allow marketers to upload and manage customer contact lists, create and test email templates, and execute and analyze email campaigns to engage customers; and expert services to help businesses optimize their email delivery.

