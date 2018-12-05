Service Co. International (SCI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “While Service Corporation has outpaced the industry in a year, the trend may reverse. After delivering beats in seven straight quarters, Service Corporation marked its first earnings miss in third-quarter 2018. Though earnings rose year over year, it was hit by high general and administrative costs, and high interest costs. Persistence of these factors is likely to keep earnings under pressure. Also, consumers’ rising inclination toward cremations over traditional burials is a threat as cremations generate lower revenues. Use of alternative channels to buy funeral related products also poses concerns. Nonetheless, the company continued to witness enhanced revenues, courtesy of greater funeral and cemetery revenues. Management expects the strong performance to continue in the fourth quarter. It is focused on driving revenues, utilizing scale and allocating capital efficiently. These factors and solid prospects from Baby Boomers bode well.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

SCI stock opened at $45.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $47.09.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.60 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $2,243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 976,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,789,550.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 53,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $2,383,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,400 shares of company stock valued at $14,012,985 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 43,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 35,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

