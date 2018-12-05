Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) Shares Bought by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 508,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,875 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $31,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 104.2% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Servicemaster Global news, insider Matthew Stevenson sold 2,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $113,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SERV opened at $42.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.89 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.00 million. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price objective on Servicemaster Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price objective on Servicemaster Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 price objective on Servicemaster Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Servicemaster Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

