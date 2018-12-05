SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (VONE)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VONE. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1,763.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the third quarter valued at $472,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the third quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the second quarter valued at $846,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 stock opened at $123.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a one year low of $116.14 and a one year high of $135.26.

