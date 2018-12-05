SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in Marcus Corp (MCS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) by 354.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,194 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.13% of Marcus worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Marcus by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Marcus in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Marcus in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Marcus by 841.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 8,844 shares during the last quarter. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCS opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. Marcus Corp has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. Marcus had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.47 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Marcus Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. Marcus’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

In other news, Director Philip L. Milstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $211,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,563.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $2,248,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,958,804.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,093 shares of company stock worth $6,117,268 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MCS. B. Riley downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. As of December 28, 2017, the company operated approximately 69 movie theatres with 895 screens in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Ohio; owned or managed approximately 4,841 hotel and resort rooms; and 19 hotels, resorts, and other properties for third parties in nine states.

