SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 25.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,071 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XHR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,635,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,088,000 after buying an additional 522,139 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,843.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 67,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 106,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $430,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marcel Verbaas purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,512.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

XHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. B. Riley set a $25.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.35). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.40%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in premium full service and lifestyle hotels, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,239 rooms, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

