SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 8,044 Shares of Brink’s (BCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,615,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,808,000 after acquiring an additional 319,584 shares in the last quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 6.3% during the third quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,811,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,333,000 after acquiring an additional 107,011 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 20.8% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,293,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,127,000 after acquiring an additional 222,867 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 5.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 872,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,608,000 after acquiring an additional 47,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 7.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 803,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,068,000 after acquiring an additional 58,759 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Ronald James Domanico purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.45 per share, for a total transaction of $138,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. Brink’s has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $88.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $852.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.96 million. Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brink’s will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCO. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Brink’s in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Brink’s to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brink’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

