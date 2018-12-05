Shaftesbury plc (SHB) Insider Brian Bickell Sells 20,016 Shares

Shaftesbury plc (LON:SHB) insider Brian Bickell sold 20,016 shares of Shaftesbury stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 870 ($11.37), for a total value of £174,139.20 ($227,543.71).

LON SHB opened at GBX 868 ($11.34) on Wednesday. Shaftesbury plc has a 52-week low of GBX 894.50 ($11.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,055 ($13.79).

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 17.10 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 17.60 ($0.23) by GBX (0.50) (($0.01)).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $8.30.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price (down previously from GBX 1,040 ($13.59)) on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,028 ($13.43) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Shaftesbury has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 985.55 ($12.88).

Shaftesbury Company Profile

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust, which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Our objective is to deliver long-term growth in rental income, capital values and shareholder returns. Focussed on restaurants, leisure and retail, our exceptional portfolio now extends to 14.9 acres, clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, with substantial ownerships in east and west Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

