Shaftesbury (SHB) Given “Hold” Rating at Liberum Capital

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,028 ($13.43) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaftesbury currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 985.55 ($12.88).

Shares of SHB stock opened at GBX 867 ($11.33) on Wednesday. Shaftesbury has a 52-week low of GBX 894.50 ($11.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,055 ($13.79).

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 17.10 ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 17.60 ($0.23) by GBX (0.50) (($0.01)).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust, which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Our objective is to deliver long-term growth in rental income, capital values and shareholder returns. Focussed on restaurants, leisure and retail, our exceptional portfolio now extends to 14.9 acres, clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, with substantial ownerships in east and west Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

