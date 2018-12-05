Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $834,951.00

Sharpe Platform Token (CURRENCY:SHP) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. One Sharpe Platform Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0486 or 0.00001263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Liquid and IDEX. Sharpe Platform Token has a total market cap of $834,951.00 and $83,770.00 worth of Sharpe Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sharpe Platform Token has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008894 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025923 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.51 or 0.02343898 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00158443 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00187706 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.43 or 0.10525781 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token Profile

Sharpe Platform Token’s total supply is 32,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,180,144 tokens. Sharpe Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @sharpecapital and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sharpe Platform Token’s official website is sharpe.capital. Sharpe Platform Token’s official message board is medium.com/sharpecapital.

Sharpe Platform Token Token Trading

Sharpe Platform Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharpe Platform Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharpe Platform Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sharpe Platform Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

