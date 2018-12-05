Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 580 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $198,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.08, for a total transaction of $2,577,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,577,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Matthew J. Wallach sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $1,088,640.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,672 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,968 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.94.

Shares of VEEV opened at $93.00 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc has a one year low of $52.17 and a one year high of $109.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.65.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

