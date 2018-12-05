Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 464 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 743,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,515,000 after purchasing an additional 29,590 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 13.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 9.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 3,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 9.0% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,517,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $278.00 target price on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. OTR Global lowered Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.48.

In related news, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 31,278 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,941,754.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 334,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,706,334.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 2,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.19, for a total value of $552,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,253.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,407 shares of company stock worth $19,580,698 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA opened at $291.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $191.70 and a one year high of $322.49.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/shell-asset-management-co-sells-464-shares-of-ulta-beauty-inc-ulta.html.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.