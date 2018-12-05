Short Interest in ADT Inc (ADT) Decreases By 10.5%

ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,791,125 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the October 31st total of 33,291,640 shares. Approximately 24.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,983,894 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days.

ADT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on ADT from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ADT in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on ADT in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the second quarter worth about $2,102,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADT by 7.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,000 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ADT by 17.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,152 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 13,715 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the second quarter worth about $6,894,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ADT by 45.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 496,921 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 154,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

ADT opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. ADT has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.20.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The security and automation business reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.28). ADT had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ADT will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers professionally monitored security solutions; and interactive home and business automation solutions that are designed to control access, react to movement, and sense carbon monoxide, flooding, and changes in temperature or other environmental conditions, as well as address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

