Short Interest in Canopy Growth Corp (CGC) Expands By 27.3%

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,039,216 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the October 31st total of 16,526,136 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,820,824 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

CGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Cann initiated coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark initiated coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth $115,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 867.2% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth $117,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 349.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,470 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth $138,000. 11.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CGC opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $59.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -98.28 and a beta of 3.59.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.64). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 26.32% and a negative net margin of 503.14%. The company had revenue of $23.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/short-interest-in-canopy-growth-corp-cgc-expands-by-27-3.html.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, Bedrocan Canada, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.