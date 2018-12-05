SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,628,511 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the October 31st total of 13,002,051 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,801,865 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 47.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at $181,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $47.20.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Short Interest in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) Declines By 25.9%” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/short-interest-in-spdr-sp-homebuilders-etf-xhb-declines-by-25-9.html.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.