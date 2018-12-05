Short Interest in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC) Declines By 57.8%

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,084,350 shares, a drop of 57.8% from the October 31st total of 2,567,215 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,537,032 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. V Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000.

EMLC stock opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $31.48 and a 1 year high of $39.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.1761 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

