Short Interest in Wpp Plc (WPP) Decreases By 62.3%

Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,105 shares, a drop of 62.3% from the October 31st total of 617,924 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 450,613 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $53.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.29. WPP has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $103.53.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WPP. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,943,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,429,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,894,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,879,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.64% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.
WPP Company Profile
WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.
