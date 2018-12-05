Skyline (SKY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Skyline in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Skyline in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Skyline in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Skyline in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Skyline in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

NYSEAMERICAN SKY traded down $3.59 on Wednesday, hitting $18.35. 1,661,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,973. Skyline has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $35.65.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $355.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.20 million.

In other Skyline news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $21,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bain Capital Credit Member, Ll sold 3,777,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $105,494,095.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,392,729 shares of company stock valued at $273,608,869 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKY. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyline in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Skyline by 317.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Skyline by 155.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in shares of Skyline in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Skyline in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

