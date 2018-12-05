Sleep Number (SNBR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $36.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $41.05.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $438.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.90 million. Sleep Number had a return on equity of 490.11% and a net margin of 3.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Number news, EVP Andrew P. Carlin sold 3,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $111,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shelly Radue Ibach sold 10,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,006 shares of company stock worth $1,271,350 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sleep Number by 36.3% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sleep Number by 37.6% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows and sheets, as well as other bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, and foundations under the Sleep Number name.

