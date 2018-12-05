SM Energy Co (SM) Position Raised by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 121.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,476 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 445,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter worth about $259,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SM Energy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 667,353 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 100,351 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,878,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,955,000 after acquiring an additional 382,935 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. SM Energy Co has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $33.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.10, a PEG ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 2.98.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $459.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.63 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 0.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SM Energy Co will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 26th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 25th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.20%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SM shares. Scotiabank raised shares of SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Howard Weil upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the Midland Basin and the Eagle Ford shale in Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 468.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 919 net productive oil wells and 489 net productive gas wells.

