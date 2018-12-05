Smartsheet (SMAR) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Morgan Stanley

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SMAR. Zacks Investment Research cut Smartsheet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Smartsheet to $37.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Smartsheet to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.29.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $46.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, VP Kara Hamilton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $317,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,186 shares of company stock worth $2,899,314 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. 42.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet Inc provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. The company offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts.

