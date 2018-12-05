Societe Generale (SCGLY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Societe Generale (OTCMKTS: SCGLY) in the last few weeks:

11/27/2018 – Societe Generale had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/26/2018 – Societe Generale had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

11/20/2018 – Societe Generale was given a new $44.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/20/2018 – Societe Generale was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2018 – Societe Generale had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods.

11/17/2018 – Societe Generale had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

11/15/2018 – Societe Generale was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “

11/9/2018 – Societe Generale had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/9/2018 – Societe Generale had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/6/2018 – Societe Generale was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/23/2018 – Societe Generale had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Societe Generale SA has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and corporate and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Societe Generale SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Societe Generale SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.