SolarCoin Trading 5.8% Lower This Week (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 5th. SolarCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $86.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One SolarCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Lykke Exchange, CoinExchange and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SolarCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00781505 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00017870 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00002465 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00010366 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,568,349 coins and its circulating supply is 48,983,520 coins. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org.

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SolarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SolarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.