Solid Biosciences (SLDB) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Citigroup

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.81% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

SLDB stock opened at $28.49 on Monday. Solid Biosciences has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $54.84. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.89.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jorge Armando Quiroz sold 40,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Pedro Alvaro Amorrortu sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $277,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,240 shares of company stock worth $4,033,763 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 36.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. The company's product candidates also comprise SB-001, a monoclonal antibody to reduce fibrosis and inflammation.

