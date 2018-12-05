Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Likely to Affect Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) Share Price

News stories about Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) have trended somewhat negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Lloyds Banking Group earned a media sentiment score of -1.06 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Lloyds Banking Group’s ranking:

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

LYG stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYG shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Macquarie raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/somewhat-negative-media-coverage-likely-to-affect-lloyds-banking-group-lyg-share-price.html.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.