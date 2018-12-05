Somewhat Positive News Coverage Very Likely to Impact American Public Education (APEI) Share Price

Media coverage about American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. American Public Education earned a news impact score of 1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI traded down $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.90. The stock had a trading volume of 78,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,144. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.66 million, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.48.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. American Public Education had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $72.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Public Education will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on APEI. BidaskClub cut American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American Public Education from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Sidoti raised American Public Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Public Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

In related news, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 12,000 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 367,001 shares in the company, valued at $13,212,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $449,319. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

