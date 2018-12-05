SONDER (SNR) Trading 41.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SONDER (CURRENCY:SNR) traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One SONDER token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and YoBit. During the last week, SONDER has traded 41.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SONDER has a total market capitalization of $40,463.00 and $10,297.00 worth of SONDER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SONDER alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008950 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00026274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.02366419 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00158803 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00187296 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $367.93 or 0.09736320 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SONDER Token Profile

SONDER’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,500,887 tokens. SONDER’s official Twitter account is @sonder_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SONDER is sonder.vision.

Buying and Selling SONDER

SONDER can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONDER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONDER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SONDER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SONDER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONDER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.