SongCoin Price Reaches $0.0001 (SONG)

SongCoin (CURRENCY:SONG) traded 46.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. During the last week, SongCoin has traded down 40.4% against the U.S. dollar. SongCoin has a market cap of $3,813.00 and $2.00 worth of SongCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SongCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00787659 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00013927 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00001662 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00010527 BTC.

SongCoin Coin Profile

SongCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2014. SongCoin’s total supply is 32,565,300 coins. SongCoin’s official website is www.songcoin.org. SongCoin’s official Twitter account is @dynomania and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SongCoin Coin Trading

SongCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SongCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SongCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SongCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

