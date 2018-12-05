SOOM Price Reaches $0.0815 on Exchanges (SOOM)

SOOM (CURRENCY:SOOM) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 4th. SOOM has a total market cap of $0.00 and $814.00 worth of SOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOOM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0815 or 0.00001277 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and IDCM. Over the last seven days, SOOM has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SOOM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008994 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.35 or 0.02253628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00153886 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00187301 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.85 or 0.10780716 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SOOM Coin Profile

SOOM’s total supply is 88,257,261 coins. SOOM’s official website is fourthblockchain.org. SOOM’s official Twitter account is @soomblockchain. SOOM’s official message board is fourthblockchain.org/notices.html.

Buying and Selling SOOM

SOOM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.