Source Energy Services (SHLE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.22

Source Energy Services Ltd (TSE:SHLE) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.22 and last traded at C$1.23, with a volume of 23400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHLE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Source Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Source Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Source Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered their price target on Source Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Source Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.68.

In other Source Energy Services news, Director Alan Stewart Hanlon bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.91 per share, with a total value of C$191,000.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 109,475 shares of company stock worth $205,588 over the last three months.

Source Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:SHLE)

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand primarily to the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

