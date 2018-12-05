Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) Holdings Cut by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,478 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Southwest Gas worth $17,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,860,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,182,000 after buying an additional 156,432 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 11.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,021,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,147,000 after purchasing an additional 201,626 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,457,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,194,000 after purchasing an additional 53,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,131,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,385,000 after purchasing an additional 37,324 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 60.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,104,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,279,000 after purchasing an additional 414,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kenneth J. Kenny sold 500 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $41,335.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,129.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Southwest Gas from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Bank of America set a $76.00 price target on Southwest Gas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Williams Capital raised their price target on Southwest Gas from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

NYSE SWX opened at $80.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a one year low of $62.53 and a one year high of $85.97.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $668.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.00 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. Southwest Gas’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.46%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Operations and Construction Services segments. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,015,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

