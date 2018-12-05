SP Plus (SP) Given a $43.00 Price Target by Barrington Research Analysts

Barrington Research set a $43.00 target price on SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

“We are raising our 2019 estimates to reflect the acquisition. Our 2019 adjusted EBITDA estimate is now $118.0 million, a 21% increase from our prior estimate. Our 2019 adjusted EPS estimate increases to $2.57, which is 9% higher than our previous forecast of $2.36. SP Plus has not given 2019 guidance yet, but plans to do so in February when it reports Q4/18 results. The lower percentage increase in our adjusted EPS estimate relative to our adjusted EBITDA estimate is due to anticipated increases in amortization expense and interest expense resulting from the Bags acquisition.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get SP Plus alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of SP Plus from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SP Plus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of SP Plus from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SP Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of SP opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $41.70. The company has a market capitalization of $689.26 million, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $362.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.74 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SP Plus news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 61,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 11,085 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 332,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional, and municipal clients in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It provides facility maintenance, event logistics, security services, training, scheduling, and supervising of service personnel; and customer services, marketing, and accounting and revenue control functions to facilitate the operation of its clients' facilities or events.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.