Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $217.90 Million

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2018

Brokerages expect Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) to announce $217.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spartan Motors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $211.00 million and the highest is $223.90 million. Spartan Motors reported sales of $181.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spartan Motors will report full-year sales of $801.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $795.02 million to $806.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $904.45 million, with estimates ranging from $889.00 million to $931.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Spartan Motors.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). Spartan Motors had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $226.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Spartan Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Spartan Motors from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $12.00 price target on shares of Spartan Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spartan Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of Spartan Motors stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 381,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.36. Spartan Motors has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. Spartan Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

In other Spartan Motors news, Director Dominic A. Romeo bought 20,000 shares of Spartan Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $146,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,390.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $63,113.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,023.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $439,200 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPAR. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Spartan Motors by 474.5% during the third quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 505,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 417,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spartan Motors in the third quarter valued at about $5,139,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 97.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 605,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 299,397 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 50.3% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 211,526 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Spartan Motors in the third quarter valued at about $3,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty and purpose-built specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

