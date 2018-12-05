SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) Holdings Cut by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,087,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,480.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 394.6% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $250.73 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $233.20 and a twelve month high of $269.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a $0.6009 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $7.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/spdr-dow-jones-industrial-average-etf-trust-dia-holdings-cut-by-alphastar-capital-management-llc.html.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.