SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Shares Bought by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 20.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $12,474,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 58.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,533,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,118 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,797,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,269,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 79.9% during the second quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 8,425,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,410,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,826,000 after acquiring an additional 213,339 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY opened at $270.25 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $252.92 and a 1 year high of $293.94.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/spdr-sp-500-etf-trust-spy-shares-bought-by-lexaurum-advisors-llc.html.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.