Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Buys Shares of 13,860 AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6,123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 42,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $3,824,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,535. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $90.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The stock has a market cap of $141.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.68. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $77.50 and a 52 week high of $125.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 2,006.63% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AbbVie from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.68.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Buys Shares of 13,860 AbbVie Inc (ABBV)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/spectrum-asset-management-inc-nb-ca-buys-shares-of-13860-abbvie-inc-abbv.html.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.