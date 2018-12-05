Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $59.00 in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Spirit Airlines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Buckingham Research set a $61.00 price target on Spirit Airlines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Macquarie set a $56.00 price target on Spirit Airlines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.13.

Shares of SAVE opened at $63.13 on Friday. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $65.35.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $904.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.05 million.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $48,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rocky Wiggins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $227,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,816 shares of company stock worth $303,113 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,580,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,933,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,692,000 after acquiring an additional 99,240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,371,000 after acquiring an additional 217,582 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 133,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,064,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,969,000 after acquiring an additional 151,426 shares in the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

