Splunk Inc (SPLK) Position Lessened by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 88.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,099 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 71,240 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Splunk by 152.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $108.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.46 and a beta of 2.13. Splunk Inc has a 1 year low of $77.06 and a 1 year high of $130.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $480.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.60 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 22.60% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Splunk from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Splunk from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Splunk to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.31.

In related news, Director Mark T. Carges sold 4,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $458,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David F. Conte sold 15,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,944,375.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,203 shares of company stock worth $9,099,674 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

