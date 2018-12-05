STACS Price Tops $0.0209 (STACS)

STACS (CURRENCY:STACS) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 5th. One STACS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GBX Digital Asset Exchange and IDEX. STACS has a market cap of $10.03 million and approximately $223,529.00 worth of STACS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, STACS has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008986 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00026452 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.02365720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00159449 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00188058 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $365.43 or 0.09715405 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About STACS

STACS’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,201,852 tokens. STACS’s official website is stacs.io.

STACS Token Trading

STACS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GBX Digital Asset Exchange and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STACS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STACS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STACS using one of the exchanges listed above.

