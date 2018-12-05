Stagecoach Group plc (SGC) Plans GBX 3.80 Dividend

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON SGC traded up GBX 23.20 ($0.30) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 177 ($2.31). 5,280,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,000. Stagecoach Group has a one year low of GBX 124.40 ($1.63) and a one year high of GBX 217.60 ($2.84).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SGC shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 168.83 ($2.21).

About Stagecoach Group

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

