Standard Life Aberdeen plc Cuts Stake in KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its position in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.15% of KLA-Tencor worth $23,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KLA-Tencor by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 18,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in KLA-Tencor by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in KLA-Tencor by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in KLA-Tencor by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KLA-Tencor by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $95.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.69. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $123.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.59.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 93.99% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. KLA-Tencor’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

In other news, SVP Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $59,243.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $151,215.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,507 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of KLA-Tencor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $152.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. KLA-Tencor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.54.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

