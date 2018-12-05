Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $22.65 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.11% of Verisk Analytics worth $22,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 458.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. BidaskClub lowered Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.17.

Shares of VRSK opened at $120.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $90.60 and a one year high of $125.99.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $598.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 27.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 53,125 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total transaction of $6,432,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,962,220.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,200 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.03, for a total value of $508,326.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,699.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 936 shares of company stock valued at $112,080 and sold 303,674 shares valued at $36,360,561. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $22.65 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/standard-life-aberdeen-plc-has-22-65-million-position-in-verisk-analytics-inc-vrsk.html.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.