Standard Life Aberdeen plc Raises Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 960,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.77% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $28,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 541,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,009,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 16,255 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $649,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 129,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Sullivan sold 3,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $93,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Knox Singleton sold 12,048 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $360,355.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,600.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,964 shares of company stock valued at $693,877. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $33.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.34). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $113.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.43%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned 201 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.9 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.0 billion.

