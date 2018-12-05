Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Trading Down 5.1%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s share price was down 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.55. Approximately 699,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 469,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBLK shares. Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.71.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.48.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $188.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.27 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of October 10, 2018, the company had a fleet of 111 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.67 million deadweight ton (dwt), including 17 Newcastlemax, 20 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 16 Ultramax, and 12 Supramax vessels.

