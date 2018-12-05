Starbucks Co. (SBUX) is Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,704 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 4.7% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $34,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 669.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $66.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $68.98. The company has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 86.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.50%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 99,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $5,459,088.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.34.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

