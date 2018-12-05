State Bank Financial (STBZ) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. State Bank Financial earned a daily sentiment score of 0.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STBZ. Zacks Investment Research raised State Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub lowered State Bank Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Bank Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered State Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Bank Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

STBZ traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.33. The stock had a trading volume of 528,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,831. The firm has a market cap of $935.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. State Bank Financial has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $35.99.

State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $68.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.65 million. State Bank Financial had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 19.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Bank Financial will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. State Bank Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

State Bank Financial Company Profile

State Bank Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for State Bank and Trust Company that provides various community banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products and services include checking, commercial operating, savings and money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short- to longer-term certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer demand deposit, and savings and time deposit products.

