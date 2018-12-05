Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Stake Raised by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,865 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.26% of Steel Dynamics worth $27,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.94. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $52.10. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, insider Christopher A. Graham sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $514,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,002.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Teets, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.85 per share, for a total transaction of $677,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,022,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,021,069.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. BidaskClub lowered Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

